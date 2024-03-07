Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos captured by our and your lenses over the past week.

Around Town

Town of Morinville crews were out on 100 Avenue on Friday, Mar. 1, removing snow. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Musée Morinville Museum Operations Attendant Donna Garrett holds one of the museum’s latest acquisitions, a sign from Omer St. Germain’s law office. The sign is one of a number of items from St. Germain, who was Morinville’s first mayor in 1911 and served the community in that capacity from 1915 to 1917 and 1929 to 1936. St. Germain was owner and publisher of Le Progres, a French language newspaper. The publication’s office is where Fusion Thrift Shoppe is today. The library plans to have St. Germain’s artefacts on display in the coming months. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Fish & Game Awards

The Morinville Fish & Game Association made their Big Game 2023 trophy presentations on Friday night at the Clubhouse. MFGA Trophy Chair Don McLachlan presented Blake Trithart with the Mule Deer trophy which had Boone & Crockett 142 3/8 which is 79% of book and the Moose trophy with B&C 115 7/8 at 62% of book. The White Tail Deer Typical trophy was presented to Darrell Lunn with B&C 120 5/8 at 75% of book and the Elk trophy with B&C 247 7/8 at 69% of book. – Photos submitted by Darcy McLaughlin.

MFGA Trophy Chair Don McLachlan presenting a trophy to Darrell Lunn.

Darrell Lunn with his two trophies, the White Tail Deer Typical and the Elk.

Blake Trithart holding one of his trophies presented by Trophy Chair Don McLachlan.

Blake Trithart holding his two trophies; one for Mule Deer and the other for Moose.

Curling Alberta 2024 Kananaskis Nordic Spa Alberta Masters Championships

Team Olson’s Keith Franklin (left) and Gary Kearns (right) sweep during their fourth game of the Curling Alberta 2024 Kananaskis Nordic Spa Alberta Masters Championships on Friday, Mar. 1. The event drew eight men’s teams and eight women’s Masters teams to Morinville for five days of competition. The local group, comprised of Lead Keith Franklin, Second Doug MacArthur, Third Gary Kearns, Skip Jack Olson, and alternate Guy Meunier, finished fifth out of eight men’s teams.- Stephen Dafoe Photo

Team Olson’s Doug MacArthur (left) and Gary Kearns (right) sweep. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Team Olson’s Doug MacArthur (left) and Gary Kearns (right) sweep as Keith Franklin watches his rock during their fourth game of the Curling Alberta 2024 Kananaskis Nordic Spa Alberta Masters Championships on Friday, Mar. 1. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The event drew 16 of the best men’s teams and women’s Masters teams to Morinville for five days of competition. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

U13AA Sting end season

The Sturgeon Sting U13AA took on the Leduc Roughnecks Friday night at the Morinville Leisure Centre. The Sting fell 11-3 on Friday night and fell 7-4 to the St. Albert Stars on Sunday, the last of their 32 regular season games. – Lucie Roy Photo

Franco Albertan Flag Raising

Legal was one of several communities to raise the Franco-Albertan flag on Friday, 1 March.

The French-Canadian Association of Alberta adopted Jean-Pierre Grenier’s design for the Franco-Albertan flag in 1982. Featuring a white fleur-de-lys symbolizing Francophonie and French culture, a wild rose representing Alberta’s floral emblem, and blue representing the province, it also includes two diagonal bands symbolizing the waterways explored by French Canadian pioneers who settled here.

Due to the passing of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, the flag-raising ceremony was not held at the town hall in order to respect protocols. Instead, the event took place a the Citadelle School with a video, song, and words from school Principal Mrs Magera, Town Council and ACFA. In attendance at the event were Town Councillor Fred Malott, Chantal Frechette, Vice-President of ACFA and Ernest Chauvet.

The flag raisings are part of Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF), an annual cultural event commemorating International Francophonie Day (March 20), which celebrates the French language and its diverse expressions across Canada.

Taking place from March 1 to 31, communities in the region have traditionally marked the occasion by hoisting the Franco-Albertan flag on March 1 as Legal did.