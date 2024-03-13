Looking for a hearty and flavourful dish to warm up your evenings? This roasted kabocha squash with Italian sausage medley is a delicious blend of savoury sausage, sweet roasted squash, and aromatic herbs that will satisfy your cravings and comfort your soul. This recipe is sure to become a staple in your kitchen, perfect for a cozy night in or as a crowd-pleasing dinner option.

Ingredients:

1 kabocha squash

4 Italian sausages, casings removed

1 red pepper, sliced

1 onion, diced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Beef stock (for deglazing)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare the kobacha squash by washing it thoroughly and cutting it in half. Remove the seeds and then cut the flesh into cubes. You can choose to peel the squash before cubing it or leave the skin on for extra flavour and texture. Place the kobacha squash cubes on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the squash is slightly tender and lightly caramelized. While the squash is roasting, cook the Italian sausage in a large skillet over medium heat. Break the sausage into smaller pieces with a wooden spoon as it cooks until browned and cooked through. Once cooked, remove the sausage from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, add a little more olive oil if needed, then sauté the diced onion until translucent and fragrant. Return the cooked Italian sausage to the skillet with the onions. Stir in the sliced red pepper and continue to cook for another 2-3 minutes until the pepper starts to soften. Once the kobacha squash is done roasting, add it to the skillet with the sausage and vegetables. Sprinkle with dried oregano and basil, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir everything together gently to combine. Deglaze the skillet with a splash of beef stock, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. This will add extra flavour to the dish and help to bring everything together. Allow the flavours to meld together over low heat for another 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve the roasted kobacha squash and Italian sausage medley hot, garnished with fresh basil leaves if desired. Enjoy this comforting and satisfying meal with your favourite crusty bread or a side salad.

This roasted kabocha squash with Italian sausage medley is a delightful combination of flavours and textures that will surely impress your family and friends. Whether you’re cooking for a special occasion or simply craving a cozy meal at home, this dish will surely please!