Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots from around town this week.

Library staff member Margaret Meetsma holds some of the seeds in the Morinville Community Library’s Seed Library, a library of seeds harvested from local gardens and donated for everyone to use. The current collection, available at the library, was donated by Legal’s Pollinator Pathways. Seed Libraries have the goal of preserving the local area’s biodiversity of plant life. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A female house finch sits in an elm tree. With the warmer weather last week, plenty of birds were out singing in the trees and bushes. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A crow soars overhead. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The moon was just a sliver Tuesday night at 7% illumination.

The crescent moon on Tuesday night was a little different at sunset in that you could see the unlit part of the moon due to the sun’s reflection off the earth’s surface.

Moon at 18% illumination and Jupiter in the background on Wednesday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Merchants’ Defenceman Spence MacDonald (6) moves in to block Morinville Jet Ethan Dechamplain (23) in the first period of the Jets’ Mar. 10 home game. The Jets emerged with a 4-2 win, driving the best-of-five series to a fifth and deciding game on Thursday, Mar. 14 in St. Albert. We will have full coverage of that game on Friday morning. – Stephen Dafoe Photo