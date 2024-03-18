Legal says farewell to its arena ahead of major project

Above: A face painter works on six-year-old Savanna de Champlain at the Legal Arena Farewell on Sunday, Mar. 17. The afternoon event offered area residents a variety of family-friendly activities to enjoy the arena one last time ahead of an 18-month renovation project. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Town of Legal said goodbye to its old arena over the weekend, holding a Farewell event on Sunday, March 17. The arena closed on Monday ahead of a roughly 18-month upgrade to the facility.

A regional focal point since 1964, the facility will undergo major rehabilitation in its 60th year, allowing Legal to continue using it for recreational opportunities, programming, and community events.

Sunday’s volunteer-initiated and run event celebrated the facility’s history and use with a family glow skate, face painting, free hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks and two alumni hockey games.

“I’m excited. This event is going to be a massive kickoff for our new arena project,” said Legal Mayor Trina Jones as the event got underway on Sunday. “It’s a chance for our community to come together, celebrate having one last skate in the old barn.”

Legal’s project has been a few years in the making and aims to offer several modernizations, including a larger ice surface, more dressing room space, and a community activity area. Improvements are anticipated to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 31.8 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 59.4 tonnes annually.

“When we embarked on this project three years ago, with the first assessments, the structure, [etc]—we were slated for $9.2 million. It has now grown to about $13.3,” Mayor Jones said, noting her appreciation for federal and provincial funding for the project. “We have some other funding options on the go.”

The government of Canada will provide $7,159,360 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program to modernize the arena and curling club.

The Sturgeon Hockey Club also applied for and received a $1 million Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) grant to enhance the Legal Arena.

The mayor said the curling club will be open for the 2024/2025 season, and the rink will be open for the 2025/2026 hockey season.

Legal Deputy Mayor Carol Tremblay and Councillor Andy Beaton were in charge of selling pucks for the Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser on Sunday, Mar. 17. For $10, participants could throw the puck toward centre ice, the closest to the centre winning half of the 50/50 pot. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Legal Councillor Fred Malott gets ready to serve up some hot dogs at the Legal Arena Farewell on Sunday, Mar. 17. – Stephen Dafoe Photo