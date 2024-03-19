Loose threads running book bag fundraiser

Above: Loose Threads support volunteer Shelley Faganello poses with some of the book bags the group has made over the past while. The book bags are now on sale at the Morinville Community Library. Proceeds will go towards more materials for the quilting group, which makes items to donate to worthy causes. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Loose Threads, a group of ladies with a mutual passion for sewing and quilting, are hosting a fundraiser to help continue the work they do in the community.

“We put together charity quilts for the community, said Loose Threads support volunteer Shelley Faganello. “We’ve done Victim Services. We’ve done Be Brave Camp and local seniors’ places with placemats.

The group is hosting a sale of their work at the Morinville Community Library starting on Saturday, Mar. 23 and running until the limited supply of items is sold.

“The Proceeds from that go towards supplies for these charity quilts that we do,” Faganello explained, noting that the group was donated some embroidered material a few years ago that was used in the creation of about two dozen book bags. “A lot of them have books on them, so we’ve created these book bags.”

Bags will be priced at $6 and up and can be purchased at the Library during business hours.

Loose Threads meet at the Morinville Community Library on the first and third Monday of the month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; new members are always welcome.

“Bring your machine. Bring your supplies,” Faganello said. “If you don’t have supplies and are just starting, but you’ve got a machine, bring it. We have things here that we can get you started on.”

For more information on the group visit MorinvilleLibrary.ca.