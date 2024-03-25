Edmonton Stamp Show 2024: Celebrating 150 Years of UPU

Edmonton Stamp Club member and Morinville resident Dave Pattison at the display of the Royal Visit of George VI and Queen Elizabeth to France. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

The 2024 Spring National Stamp Show hosted by the Edmonton Stamp Club was held in Edmonton on the weekend.

The Show Opening Ceremony Ribbon Cutting took place Saturday with Ed Dykstra, Vice President Edmonton Stamp Club (ESC), Doug Hunter, Edmonton Food Bank, Edmonton City Councillor Andrew Knack and Dave Pattison, Edmonton Stamp Club Director, Marketing and Communications and Food Bank Liaison.

The event included stamp dealers from across Western Canada, stamp circuit books, competitive exhibits, free stamp evaluations, Junior Table and more.

The more than 140 universal exhibits are too numerous to mention. Some of the Canadian exhibits included the Canada Postal Rates and Fees from 1952-1966, Canada Postage Meters at War, Canada World War II Patriotic Meter Slogans, First Day Covers and Usage of Canada’s 1955 Kayak Hunter, usage of Canada’s First Special Delivery Stamp 1899- 1919, Hunting in Alberta 1964-1997, 200 years of mail from Britain to Canada, 1876 First Canadian Weights and Measures Revenue Issues and much more.

The presentations were from members of the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada, the Postal History Society of Canada and the Philatelic Specialists Society of Canada.

This year’s theme is the 150th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The UPC is an agency of the United Nations that works towards Post to modernize and upgrade postal services and help provide a uniform worldwide postal operation.

First Day Covers and Usage of Canada’s 1955 Kayak Hunter exhibit by Jane Sodero. This exhibit explored the First Day Covers and postal uses of the 1955 Kayak Hunter Stamp.