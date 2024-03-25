Our morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots taken in and around Morinville over the past week.

The Morinville Curling Club held its annual Mixed Bonspiel on Friday, Mar. 15 and Saturday, Mar. 16. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Team Durstling, who took first place in the B Division of the Morinville Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel, make their way down the ice on Saturday, Mar. 16. Team Grover took A Division, Team Lavallee won C, and McLean D. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Community Library’s mascot Odin hangs out in his terrarium. Odin is a panther chameleon, scientifically known as furcifer pardalis. They are striking and fascinating reptiles native to the lush rainforests and coastal regions of Madagascar. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Loose Threads quilting group is selling book bags as a fundraiser for their group. funds will be used to buy supplies to make quilts, which are then donated in the region. The sale starts on Mar. XX. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

AROUND THE REGION

A face painter works on six-year-old Savanna de Champlain at the Legal Arena Farewell on Sunday, Mar. 17. The afternoon event offered area residents a variety of family-friendly activities to enjoy the arena one last time ahead of an 18-month renovation project. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Legal Councillor Fred Malott gets ready to serve up some hot dogs at the Legal Arena Farewell on Sunday, Mar. 17. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Legal Deputy Mayor Carol Trembley and Councillor Andy Beaton were in charge of selling pucks for the Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser on Sunday, Mar. 17. For $10, participants could throw the puck toward centre ice, the closest to the centre winning half of the 50/50 pot. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

The Moon was 46.08% illuminated on Saturday, Mar. 16. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Moon was illuminated on Sunday, Mar. 17. The next full moon – The Worm Moon – is on Monday, Mar. 25.

Cedar waxwings take to the top of a tree, a sure sign spring is here. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A white-breasted nuthatch hangs out in a tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Geese return to the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond in Morinville’s west end. – Stephen Dafoe Photo