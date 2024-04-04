Food: Transforming Leftover Mashed Potatoes into Delicious Buns

Got some leftover mashed potatoes sitting in your fridge? Don’t let them go to waste! With a little creativity and some basic ingredients, you can transform those creamy spuds into mouthwatering buns that are perfect for sandwiches, burgers, or just enjoying on their own.

Recipe: Mashed Potato Buns

Ingredients:

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 egg

1/4 cup all-purpose flour (plus more for dusting)

1 teaspoon baking powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: herbs or spices of your choice (rosemary, garlic powder, etc.)

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the leftover mashed potatoes and egg. Mix well until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and any optional herbs or spices. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the mashed potato mixture, stirring until a dough forms. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour until it reaches a workable consistency. Dust a clean surface with flour and turn the dough out onto it. Knead the dough gently for a few minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Divide the dough into equal portions and shape each portion into a bun. You can make them as big or as small as you like, depending on your preference. Place the buns on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving some space between each bun. Optional: Brush the tops of the buns with melted butter or egg wash for a shiny finish. Bake the buns in a preheated oven at 375°F (190°C) for 20-25 minutes or until they are golden brown and cooked through. Once baked, let the buns cool slightly before slicing and serving. Enjoy your homemade mashed potato buns with your favourite fillings!

With just a few simple ingredients and minimal effort, you can turn leftover mashed potatoes into a tasty and versatile addition to your meal. So next time you find yourself with leftover spuds, give this recipe a try and elevate your sandwich game!