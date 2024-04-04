Food: Transforming Leftover Mashed Potatoes into Delicious Buns

Got some leftover mashed potatoes sitting in your fridge? Don’t let them go to waste! With a little creativity and some basic ingredients, you can transform those creamy spuds into mouthwatering buns that are perfect for sandwiches, burgers, or just enjoying on their own.
Recipe: Mashed Potato Buns
Ingredients:
- 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour (plus more for dusting)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: herbs or spices of your choice (rosemary, garlic powder, etc.)
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the leftover mashed potatoes and egg. Mix well until thoroughly combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and any optional herbs or spices.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the mashed potato mixture, stirring until a dough forms. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour until it reaches a workable consistency.
- Dust a clean surface with flour and turn the dough out onto it. Knead the dough gently for a few minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.
- Divide the dough into equal portions and shape each portion into a bun. You can make them as big or as small as you like, depending on your preference.
- Place the buns on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving some space between each bun.
- Optional: Brush the tops of the buns with melted butter or egg wash for a shiny finish.
- Bake the buns in a preheated oven at 375°F (190°C) for 20-25 minutes or until they are golden brown and cooked through.
- Once baked, let the buns cool slightly before slicing and serving. Enjoy your homemade mashed potato buns with your favourite fillings!
With just a few simple ingredients and minimal effort, you can turn leftover mashed potatoes into a tasty and versatile addition to your meal. So next time you find yourself with leftover spuds, give this recipe a try and elevate your sandwich game!
