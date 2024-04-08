Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured by our and your lenses over the past week.

Three Cheers For MCHS

Morinville Community High School’s Cheer team took part in provincials at W.P. Wagner High School over the Apr. 5 weekend. The Girls returned to Morinville with Gold on Game Day for their Division and silver for the Advanced All-Girl Division. MCHS was also awarded a sportsmanship award. – Ashley Richardson Photos

Trade Show A Hit

From left: Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce President Matthew Lee, Sturgeon County Mayor Alana Hnatiw, Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma and Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, cut the ribbon on the Swing into Spring Show and Sale, held at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Apr. 6 and 7. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Town of Morinville Community Peace Officer Gavin Bancarz tries his hand at a driving simulator on display in the Cooperators booth at the Swing into Spring Show and Sale on Saturday Apr. 6. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Drew Kolotyluk performs at the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s Swing into Spring Show and Sale on Saturday, Apr. 6. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

One of the popular booths at this past weekend’s Trade Show was planters made from old propane tanks. The brightly-coloured and repurposed planters were a hit with many customers. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Around Town

Ground has broken on a new retail shopping development just north of Chris and Tracy’s No Frills on 100 Street. – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, talks to local seniors over coffee at the Rendez-Vous Centre on Tuesday, Apr. 2. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville resident Gerald Skowronski talks to Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, at a coffee gathering at the Rendez-Vous Centre on Tuesday, Apr. 2. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Look Up

A chickadee comes in for some seed on the edge of a bird feeder. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The chickadee leaves with its meal. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of house sparrows sit on a branch. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

One of the first robins of spring makes its appearance at the top of an evergreen tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo