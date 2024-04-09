Mr. MTR Memorial Tribute Run will support Veterans Association Food Bank

Above: Riders depart from the Gibbons Legion in this file photo of the 2023 Mr. MTR Memorial Tribute Run. – file photo

by Stephen Dafoe

It has been almost seven years since Morinville business owner and motorcycle enthusiast Marty Robillard passed away at 54, but the fundraising motorcycle ride he helped get on the road eight years ago continues again this year in his memory.

The Mr. MTR poker run will take place on Saturday, June 1, departing from the Morinville Fish & Game Association in Morinville.

The event is a partnership between the UN NATO Veterans Sturgeon Crew and the Morinville Lions Club. This year’s event proceeds will again go to the Veterans Association Food Bank.

Robillard loved to ride a motorcycle, particularly the annual scenic ride. The late businessman wanted to give back to the community and helped start the event. On his passing, organizers turned the yearly event into a memorial run in his memory.

“We encourage everyone who rides to participate and help us raise funds for The Edmonton Veterans Association Food Bank,” said Technical Automotives owner Deborah Robillard. “We also encourage those who do not ride to stop by and purchase a burger and a non-alcoholic beverage for $5. We look forward to a successful run once again this year.”

Pre-registration for the ride is now open for $25 per participant and $15 per passenger. The price includes one poker card for the poker run, and participants can purchase additional cards at $20. The best poker hand wins $250, and participants need not be on the ride to buy poker cards.

Those interested in riding can register at Technical Automotives Inc. (9802 – 90 Ave, Morinville).

Those wishing to register on the day of the ride will pay $30 per rider and $20 per passenger at the Morinville Fish & Game Association Club House on 107 Street in Morinville. Registration will be from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Kickstands will go up at 10 a.m. sharp.

A post-ride barbecue is included with registration, and there will be a 50/50 draw, poker run and door prizes.