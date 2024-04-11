County hosting Country Living Expo

compiled by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Sturgeon County is hosting the Country Living Expo on Saturday, Apr. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre with an aim to help people discover how to make the most of rural living.

The event will see a number of vendors setting up displays as well as several workshops on specific topics.

The five-hour event includes three workshops: Foraging: The Wild Things Growing Around Us at 10:30 a.m., Fight or Flight? How Farmers and Rural Landowners can Prepare for Emergencies at 12 p.m., and Beekeeping Basics at 1:30 p.m.

Vendors include: