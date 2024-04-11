Life in the Heartland hosts event in Gibbons [Photos]

Photos by Lucie Roy

The Life in the Heartland (LITH) Spring Info Event took place at the Gibbons Community Cultural Centre on Wednesday night with a packed audience for the more than 15 industry booths and several company presentations.

Those presentations included Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Dow Canada Update and Women Building Futures.

The event featured Cyber Eagles Robotics, a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organization that promotes the education of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts to the community’s youth.

The youth at the event also talked with Terry Emslie, Community Awareness Ambassador, Edmonton Metropolitan Region, for the Edmonton Area Pipeline & Utility Committee. He provided them with various stickers and a booklet on Gronk the EAPUCASAURUS.

Below are some photos from the event.

Gibbons Councillor Norm Sandahl with a member of the Cyber Eagles Robotics.

Terry Emslie

A volunteer firefighter with Paola Bacchiega, Sturgeon Regional Emergency Management Coordinator(SREMP) Protective Services and Gibbons Mayor Dan Deck.

Pat Tighe at the Life in the Heartland booth.

Some of the audience members listening to the presentations

Part of the Pembina Pipeline display

Paul Kristensen, Maint, Manager at Redwater with a presentation on Pembina Pipeline. Topics included the pipelines, facilities, marketing and new ventures.he also briefed on the Green House Gas (GHG) target and path, expanding fractionation capacity at Redwater, Alberta Carbon Grid,Pembina Low Carbon Complex, Pembina in the Community and more.

Carol Moen, President and CEO of Women Building Futures spoke of the programs and support services to help women explore and engage in careers providing higher wages. They aim to provide economic security for women facing barriers in the workforce where they are often under-represented.

Dow Canada Update was provided by Dawn Greene, Senior M&E Project Manager Alberta Operations. She spoke on the Dow Fort Saskatchewan site update, Path2Zero update and the commitment to the environment and community