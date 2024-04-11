Partnership lets Redwater showcase Grads on 49th Avenue

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

A 2023 Graduating class initiative sponsored by Mill Creek Sand & Gravel (1980) Ltd., Peaskie Minerals Inc., and the Town of Redwater has allowed the 2023 Graduating Class to be lined up on 49th Avenue in banners.

The Class started on the legacy project last year with $7500 in fundraising with help from the two businesses. The Town of Redwater provided sponsorship in-kind with project advice and the installation of the banners and hardware.

The banners were installed on Friday, April 5th to recognize all the 2023 Graduates and celebrate their hard work.

Adrianna Letwin, a Community Services Board Youth Representative in grade 12 and member of the 2022 graduating class suggested graduate banners on light stands to recognize Redwater School graduates at the time. Limited fundraising and time prevented that from happening.

Grade 11 student Jayce Cornelius, also a member of the Community Services Board, revisited this idea the following year and got the ball rolling with fellow 2023 graduates to undertake the project.

The legacy project recognizes the achievements of the 2023 Redwater School graduating class, but also subsequent graduating classes as the bulk of hardware makes it more manageable for future graduating classes to fundraise for new graduate banners.

All graduates get to keep their graduation banners as a memento. Redwater invited 2023 graduates to contact their grad committee representative for more information.

The 2024 Grad Class Committee is requesting sponsorship support to help fund this year’s banners and additional brackets needed. This year’s Grad is June 1.