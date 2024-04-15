Lions Club Celebration Marks Over Three Centuries of Collective Service

by Lucie Roy

A Joint Charter Night with Radway, Redwater, Smoky Lake, Thorhild & Waskatenau was held at Pembina Place in Redwater on Saturday night as they celebrated more than 350 years of Lions service.

More than 150 Lions and guests gathered for the evening from across District C-1.

A few of those in attendance included Lions Club International President Dr. Patti Hill, her husband Lion member Greg Holmes, District Governor Dave Leshchyshyn and Immediate Past District Governor Suzanne, 1st Vice District Governor Lyle Gustafson, Cabinet Treasurer Rehann Onyschuk and Past International Director Bill Webber.

The Program included table displays by the five clubs, club history, souvenir pins, five prints to sign for each club and dinner.

Greetings from Lion Member Redwater Mayor Lion Dave McRae, who was also emcee for the event, were followed by greetings from Lion Member and MLA for Morinville—St. Albert Dale Nally.

Greetings from Lions International President Dr. Patti Hill, followed by her presentations to the five clubs.

Guest speaker Dist. Governor Leshchyshyn and Dr, Patti Hill also made numerous presentations of Milestone Chevrons and Fellowship Awards.

Jocelyn and her partner Lion member/MLA Morinville St Albert Dale Nally with Lions Club International President Dr, Patti Hill and her husband Lion Greg Holmes.

Lion member/ MLA Morinville- St Albert Dale Nally providing greetings.

Lion member/Mayor of Redwater Dave McRae was the emcee

Lions International President Dr. Patti Hill made presentations to the 5 clubs celebrating their charter night. Accepting on behalf of the Redwater Lions Club was Lion Les Dorosh, Smoky Lake Past District Governor Dave Dalby, Thorhild Lion George Mudryk, Waskatenau Lion Jim Coswan and Radway Lion Maurice Kruk.

Lions Club International President Dr. Patti Hill with St Albert Host Lion member Barb Riley.

Andrew Lions Club member Betty Ostashek speaking with Lions International President Dr. Patti Hill. Andrew Lions Club is the “mother “club to Smoky Lake. They sponsored them in the beginning.

Lions Club International President Dr. Patti Hill and District C-1 Governor Lion Dave Leshchyshyn getting ready for the Milestone Monarch Chevron and Fellowship presentations.

Lions International President Dr. Patti Hill making a presentation to Radway Lion Club member Maurice Kruk.