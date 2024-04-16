Sturgeon School Division celebrates Teal Up Day

submitted photos

Sturgeon School Division celebrated Teal Up Day as part of the Month of the Military Child on Friday, Apr. 12, at Guthrie School. Month of the Military Child celebrates the strength, resiliency and adaptability of military children and their families.

Students were encouraged to wear teal, the colour of all three branches of the military combined together.

The day kicked off with a pancake breakfast supplied by the military. Students then had the opportunity to visit a variety of stations throughout the school and grounds, including military vehicles. A helicopter landed in the field for an opportunity to tour the helicopter.

Below are some shots from the event.