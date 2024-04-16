Quilts of Valour-Canada Presents Handcrafted Appreciation

by Lucie Roy

Quilts of Valour-Canada Provincial Coordinator Diana Cole conducted two presentations Friday night.

The quilts are in recognition of the service and sacrifice for Canada made by the members of the Armed Forces.

The first ceremony was held at the Royal Canadian Legion Br, 226 in Gibbons, with two veterans, Brady Shokoples and Brent Ives, the recipients of a quilt.

The second ceremony occurred at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 in Morinville with 11 recipients. Assisting with the presentations were Legion Padre Major Eric Davis and Legion President Maxine Butt.

The Quilts of Valour-Canada is a registered charitable society dedicated to the Canadian Armed Forces members, retired or serving, by providing comfort in the form of a quilted hug and thanking them for their service. Quilts of Valour-Canada is operated solely by volunteers.

The organization relies on donor support to provide quilting materials and quilters to create handmade quilts.

The quilts take 40-to-60 hours each to make.

Quilts of Valour-Canada Provincial Coordinator Diana Cole with Quilt of Valour recipients Brady Shokoples and Brent Ives at the RCL Gibbons Br. 226

Back row, L.to R: Quilt recipients Michael Lamb, John Feltmate, Gregory Brown, Elaine Quinn, Fred Malott Quilts of Valour-Canada Provincial Coordinator Diana Cole. Front row: RCLBr. 176 President Maxine Butt (assisted with the presentations), Richard Price, Catherine Hinchcliffe, David Quinn, Paul Jensen and Darcy McLaughlin. Absent from the photo is Henry LaPierre.

Legion Padre Eric Davis, veteran John Henry LaPierre receiving his quilt and RCL Br. 176 President Maxine Butt.

The Quilts of Valour-Canada quilt recipients from Legal with RCL Br. 176 President Maxine Butt and Quilts of Valour-Canada Provincial Coordinator Diana Cole. Back row Michael Lamb, Elaine Quinn, Fred Malott. Front row RCL Br. 176 President Maxine Butt, David Quinn and Quilts of Valour Provincial Coordinator Diana Cole.

Darcy McLaughlin.

Richard Price

Catherine Hinchcliffe