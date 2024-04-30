Food: Cherry Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

Before delving into the tantalizing realm of cherry bourbon barbecue sauce, let’s pause to appreciate the transformative process that occurs when onions and garlic meet bourbon in a simmering pan. As the bourbon gently simmers, its rich essence not only infuses the onions and garlic but also undergoes a magical alchemy where its alcohol content evaporates, leaving behind a symphony of sweet, caramelized flavours.

Now, let’s gather our ingredients and embark on a great and easy recipe:

Rather than add ingredients one at a time to the hot cast iron pan, I reassemble them in a bowl. When doing a double batch, as was done in this version, I use the bowl to set up next batch.

Ingredients:

4 cloves minced garlic

1 cup minced onion

6 ounces of bourbon

2 cups of ketchup

2 cups of pitted cherries

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

2 teaspoons liquid smoke (optional)

(This recipe makes enough to fill a one-pint mason jar.

Directions:

6 ounces of bourbon may seem a lot, but the alcohol evaporates as the onions and garlic carmelize.

Perfecting the Aromatics: In a deep pan over medium heat, pour the bourbon and add the minced garlic and onion. Allow them to gently simmer in the bourbon for about 10 minutes until they become golden and aromatic. As the bourbon bubbles away, its alcohol content gracefully evaporates, leaving behind a rich base infused with nuanced flavours. Crafting the Sauce: Step A: Once the onions and garlic have reached a golden hue, add the remaining ingredients to the pan. Stir them together, allowing the flavours to harmonize.

Once the onions and garlic have reached a golden hue, add the remaining ingredients to the pan. Stir them together, allowing the flavours to harmonize. Step B: Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, where the ingredients meld together, each contributing its unique essence to the sauce.

Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, where the ingredients meld together, each contributing its unique essence to the sauce. Step C: Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce simmer for 20 minutes, allowing it to thicken and develop its full-bodied flavour. (I give it a stir every five minutes)

Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce simmer for 20 minutes, allowing it to thicken and develop its full-bodied flavour. (I give it a stir every five minutes) Step D: As a final touch, you have the option to use an immersion blender to make the sauce smooth or embrace its rustic charm as is.

An immersion blender lets you get any cherry chunks out of your sauce. This is my preferred method.

Why It’s Irresistible:

The sweetness of ripe cherries, the depth of bourbon, and the subtle smokiness of liquid smoke converge to create a sauce that elevates any dish it graces. Whether generously slathered on grilled ribs or used as a dip for crispy chicken wings, this sauce promises to captivate even the most discerning palates.

So, the next time you yearn for a taste sensation that transcends the ordinary, whip up a batch of this cherry bourbon barbecue sauce and prepare to be enchanted. With each savoury bite, you’ll embark on a journey of flavour that leaves an indelible mark on your culinary repertoire.

I find that Sturgeon Brewing’s one-pint jars repurpose nicely for this BBQ sauce. It also makes a good excuse to try more of their excellent beer.