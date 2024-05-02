Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots taken by our and your cameras this week.

AROUND TOWN

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) Morinville shared four adorable pups to come practice yoga with students at Morinville Community High School on Apr. 22. Teacher Tara Riccioppo said the pups were a hit. “The pups ran around, jumped and crawled on everyone, attacked each other, ate carrots, played with squeaky toys, and then eventually crashed about 45 minutes in,” she said. “More cuddles and smiles happened than actual yoga, but it was worth it.” – submitted photos

Nadene Marcoux sent in this photo. The Morinville Fire Department was on her street for a call, and when they were finished, they bought drinks from a little girl’s lemonade table and gave her son a fireman hat.

There are many vehicles sporting Oilers flags these days, but this fan, spotted at No Frills in Morinville had some super-sized fandom. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

THE ARTS

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) returned from a drama competition in Westlock, held on Apr. 18 and 19, with first place and an honourable mention.

The two one-act plays were Booby Trap, directed by Jillian Andrews, and Where the Sky Meets the Sea, directed by Dalice Brown. Booby Trap will head to the next level at provincials in May and also won Outstanding Achievement in Acting and Directing, and Where The Sky Meets The Sea received Honorable Mentions for acting and visual creativity. You can read our full story here.

L to R – Anery Pelltier, Casper McClain, Bri Farough, Isabella Harding in Where the Sky Meets the Sea. – Submitted Photo

L to R_ Lauren Andrews, Katelynn Engle, Amy Beg in Booby Trap. – Submitted Photo

Jonash Morana and Amy Begg in Booby Trap. – Submitted Photo

Jonash Morana, Olivia St-Onge in Booby Trap. – Submitted Photo