Morinville author Riley Quinn releasing third book in the Lost Boys trilogy

Morinville Author Riley Quinn has spent the past few years working on his young adult trilogy, The Lost Boys. June 1 is the release date for The Dark, the third book in the series.

Morinville Online’s Stephen Dafoe spoke to Quinn about the upcoming book, the series and the process of writing and marketing the series.

You can learn more about Riley Quinn at www.rileyquinnofficial.com or order the book at the links below:

