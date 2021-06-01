RCMP offer tips to prevent off-highway vehicle theft

submitted by Alberta RCMP

With the beginning of summer and the end of the school year, Albertans will ride their off-highway vehicles more often. Alberta RCMP reminds citizens to safely store and protect their off-highway vehicles.

In June 2020, 73 off-highway vehicles, including two snowmobiles, six golf carts and one riding lawn mower, were stolen in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

Here some tips for are keeping your recreational vehicles safe:

When you’re done using your recreational vehicle, park it in a locked garage or shed.

If you can’t park indoors, park your recreational vehicle in sight and chained to something.

Follow a nightly checklist to ensure everything is locked up and secured for the night.

To ensure maximum protection, turn on your outside lights at night.

Engrave your off-highway vehicles and other valuable items with your name or a serial number.

Keep a detailed list of your property including photos and serial numbers.

Make sure you have a timer for lights and surveillance cameras installed.

This month, follow #SummerSafety for crime prevention tips to safely store and protect your off-highway vehicles on our social media accounts on Twitter (@RCMPAlberta), Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and YouTube (@RCMP-GRC Alberta).

RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to the police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.