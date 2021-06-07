Morinville Strongman Arizona Bound for next competition

After placing third in Canada in a recent online Strongman competition, Masters Strongman competitor Scott Wallace is off to Arizona this summer to compete in Arizona’s Strongest Man, a title he intends to win.

But that outlook does not come without effort. Wallace, who has previously been named BC and Alberta’s Strongest Man among other titles, has once again started a rigorous 15-week training schedule to ready for the upcoming competition.

We caught up with Wallace at the end of the 14th week of that schedule to see some of the processes and talk to him and fellow competitors about the world of Strongman.

You can follow Wallace’s journey on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ScottWallaceStrongmanCompetitor