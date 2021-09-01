Former Morinville mayor part of transition team for new Alberta Party leader

by Stephen Dafoe

The Alberta Party has a new leader in Brooks mayor and former Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) President Barry Morishita. Nominations closed Aug. 31 and Morishita, the only candidate for the position was acclaimed to lead the party into the 2023 provincial election.

Former Morinville Mayor and past AUMA President Lisa Holmes and former MLA Doug Griffiths will be Morishita’s transition team.

“As a compassionate leader and experienced community builder, I believe that a new, fresh approach to politics is what Albertans need right now and that the Alberta Party is the vehicle to drive that positive change,” Morishita said, adding that over the past four years he has travelled across the province, hearing from many Albertans looking for a new approach to politics.

“It is time for a renewed focus on collaborative, democratic leadership that works to better the lives of all Albertans. The Alberta Party is committed to solutions and changes that are practical, affordable and rooted in local communities. That is why I have chosen this path and why I will be working hard over the next few months to earn your support and your trust.”

Alberta Party President Conrad Guay said he was thrilled with Morishita and his team.

“The Alberta Party is ready to fight for Albertans and end the partisan bickering they see in the Legislature,” he said.