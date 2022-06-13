NDP warning about utility rebate scams

Citing social media reports of Albertans receiving text messages reminding them of the Government of Alberta utility rebate program, the NDP is calling on the UCP to provide Albertans with clear details on when utility rebates will be available.

The NDP says the scam asks those texted to click a link to claim their $150 dollar rebate from Canada Revenue Agency. The Government of Alberta has previously stated rebates could arrive directly on utility bills as early as June.

“As you can imagine, Albertans who are struggling and desperate to pay their bills can be so easily misled into clicking these things,” said Alberta NDP Energy Critic Kathleen Ganley in a media release Monday.

“Scammers routinely target government programs for exactly this reason: to sow confusion. However, Albertans are now more likely to be caught up in this scam because of the UCP’s failure to clearly communicate its plans for delivering rebates. I am asking the UCP to move immediately to release a clear timeline for rebate delivery and advertise the details.”

The NDP is asking the UCP to launch a digital public awareness campaign to educate Albertans about the risk of rebate scams as soon as possible, something that has been done in the past.

They encourage Albertans to report scams to the (Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre) toll-free at 1-888-495-8501.