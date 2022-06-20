Despite cancellations, Morinville Festival Days still offered family fun

The threat of rainy weather prompted the cancellation of many Morinville Festival Days events, but despite the cancellations and the changes, Morinville and area residents did come out to enjoy what was on offer, including the pancake breakfast, live entertainment, military displays, midway, Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event, indigenous event, and the popular Firefighters’ Combat Challenge.
Above is a highlights video of the events we were able to attend over the weekend, and below is a gallery of Festival Days photos by Lucie Roy and Stephen Dafoe.
Was looking forward to the show and shine car show again this year. While not the end of the world, was disappointed to discover it had been cancelled due to “threat” of rain. After learning the car show had been cancelled, visited a local shop where (what was understood to be) a donated item intended for resale to raise money for local charities, had become a “display only” item unavailable for purchase (at least at the time of enquiry). So, off to St. Albert to enjoy the outdoor farmers market (that had NOT been cancelled under the same “threat” of rain) where weekend dollars instead provided for a lovely day, in another town, down the road. Wondering what exactly “Support local” actually means in Morinville?