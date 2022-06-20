Despite cancellations, Morinville Festival Days still offered family fun

The threat of rainy weather prompted the cancellation of many Morinville Festival Days events, but despite the cancellations and the changes, Morinville and area residents did come out to enjoy what was on offer, including the pancake breakfast, live entertainment, military displays, midway, Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event, indigenous event, and the popular Firefighters’ Combat Challenge.

Above is a highlights video of the events we were able to attend over the weekend, and below is a gallery of Festival Days photos by Lucie Roy and Stephen Dafoe.