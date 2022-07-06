Province extending energy rebate another three months

The Government of Alberta says it is extending the $50 electricity bill credit until December, adding another three months to the original announcement. Those rebates are set to start with July bills.

“We are doubling the electricity rebate to help reduce the financial burden that many families in Alberta are dealing with due to the rising cost of living,” said Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally. ” This move will help millions of families and business owners pay their bills and keep their lights on while we continue working to build a stronger, more affordable long-term electricity system.”

The extension carries the same criteria of the first announcement:

Albertans currently connected to the system that have consumed electricity within the past calendar year, up to a maximum of 250 megawatt hours per year, are automatically eligible for the rebates.

