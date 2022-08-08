Book Bites: New Children’s Books Aug 8, 2022 Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville News 1 In this week’s Morinville Community Library Book Bites Video, librarian Margaret Meetsma talks about some of the recent acquisitions in children’s books. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...
RE: Morinville Community Library Book Bites Video
I saw this video and think it’s a great idea to get kids interested in reading! I’m a children’s author in SC and wondered how I could get in touch and possibly have my book featured.
I’ve published the first in a series for pre-school / elementary-age children, and each book has a life lesson to help them navigate this crazy world they’re growing up in. The characters in my series are named after my four grandchildren. I’d love to get involved in more programs like these to get kids off video games and into books!