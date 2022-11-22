CFIB encourages Canadians to celebrate by shopping local on Small Business Saturday

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) and American Express are partnering to encourage shopping local during the traditionally busy retail season. This Saturday, Nov. 26, is Small Business Saturday, and the two organizations are encouraging shoppers to spend in their communities.

“Small businesses are big contributors to their communities, and in turn, shopping local makes a big difference for our neighbourhoods and the broader Canadian economy,” said CFIB Executive Vice President Laura Jones. “We’re encouraging all Canadians to support local and shop at small businesses on November 26 and throughout the holidays. Where we choose to spend our money makes a difference.”

A CFIB survey conducted recently indicated 38 per cent of their polled membership planned to offer sales or special discounts in their business this weekend.

CFIB lists the following reasons beyond a good deal for shopping local:

Keeping our communities vibrant and thriving Supporting Canadian workers: small businesses employ over half of private sector employees across Canada, according to Statistics Canada Supporting local causes: two in three small retailers donate time and money to local charities and causes Keeping dollars local: 69% of small retailers buy from other local businesses Supporting someone’s dream

Locally, the Town of Morinville is running its Shop 7 In 7 contest again this year, offering Morinville and Sturgeon County residents a chance at five weekly draws for a $100 gift card from a Morinville retailer of the winner’s choice.

To enter the contest, participants need to submit photos of seven purchase receipts for the contest week to have their names entered in a weekly draw. The contest runs for five weeks, from November 26 to December 31.

Full details on that contest can be found here.