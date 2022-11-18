Town offering five weekly $100 draws to encourage shopping locally

The Town of Morinville is running its Shop 7 in 7 & Win Contest during the shopping season, offering Morinville and Sturgeon County residents a chance at five weekly draws for a $100 gift card from a Morinville retailer of the winner’s choice.

To enter the contest, participants need to submit photos of seven purchase receipts for the contest week to have their names entered in a weekly draw. The contest runs for five weeks, from November 26 to December 31.

“The Shop 7 in 7 & Win initiative gives us all the opportunity to thank local businesses, not just for what they sell, but what they do in the community that can’t be measured in dollars and cents,” said Stephen Novak, Economic Development Officer with the Town of Morinville in a media release. “We hope this initiative encourages the community to support local, whenever possible, and to step out and visit new or different businesses.”

Week 1 takes place November 26 – December 2, Week 2 from December 3 to 9, Week 3 from December 10 to 16, Week 4 from December 17 – 23, and Week 5 from December 24 to 31.

All eligible names will go into a draw at the end for a grand prize Morinville prize pack valued at $500.

No minimum purchase is required and contest details can be found at www.engagemorinville.ca