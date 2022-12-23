Editorial: Merry Christmas

Festive season is a special time of year for many of us in Morinville and the surrounding area, but all the more so when we can gather together as a community.

Understanding the importance of family, friends and community was driven home for us a few weeks ago during our Lite Up the Nite Festival and last night at the 42nd Annual Community Christmas Celebration.

Christmas does not truly begin in Morinville until Santa Claus, and the Mayor pull that lever to light St. Jean Baptiste Park, and many of us enjoy that tradition as well as the fireworks that follow. For others, it is coming together to sing Christmas carols and songs as a community.

Keeping the community informed about what they should know and what they need to know becomes more and more difficult as many businesses, organizations and municipalities spend their ad dollars exclusively on Facebook. But over the past year, we’ve still managed to produce 15 to 20 news articles a week.

Our hope is for a great year for you all in 2023, one in which we hope to see inflation drop back to or below-normal rates.

Finances for many people under the current economic climate have been challenging. Yet, residents of this community gave big at the annual Santa Auction and for other seasonal charity initiatives. For us at Morinville Online – Christmas is a special time, not for the gifts or the meals, but for quiet times gathering with friends and family and reflecting on the year that has been.

Now it is time to take a week-long break to enjoy the holidays and take a break from taking photos and writing stories. Our sincerest thanks to our readers and to our dedicated advertising sponsors, without whom it would be impossible to bring local news.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We will be closed from today until Jan. 2.

-SD