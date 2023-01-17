Jets take back-to-back wins on weekend

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets were two for two over the weekend, with a 4-3 win over the Strathcona Bruins on Friday night and a 6-0 win over the Stony Plain Flyers on Sunday. The two wins bring the Jets to a 21-9-1 record this season.

Friday night’s game saw the Jets build from a 2-1 first-period lead to a scoreless middle frame before ending the night with another two early into the last period. Although both of those goals were answered by the Bruins, it was one too few.

Sunday’s home-ice contest was built from a 3-0 first-period lead to a 5-0 lead after two, capped with another goal in the last period to maker it 6-0.

Jets backstop James Hunt stopped all 32 shots sent his way.

The Jets play the Edmonton Mustangs Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre. The Jets finish the week with a road game against the Merchants on Friday, and the North Edmonton Red Wings on Sunday at home at 7:30 p.m.