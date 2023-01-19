Food: Tasty winter brunch recipes for the whole family

(NC) Brunch is a favourite meal for many, but an old standard like bacon and eggs can have you in a rut. Whether you opt for a satisfying, any-time twist on a Canadian favourite or a deliciously savoury breakfast treat, here are two recipes that are sure to please your tastebuds this season.

Canadian “Butter Tart” Bagels Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4 Ingredients: 4 Dempster’s brioche bagels

2 sticks (250 ml) unsalted butter

1 cup (250 ml) packed brown sugar

1/2 cup (125 ml) plump raisins

2 cups (500 ml) heavy cream

1/2 tsp (2.5 ml) vanilla

1 cup (250 ml) whole walnuts

1/4 cup (75 ml) icing sugar Directions: In a saucepan over medium-high heat, melt one stick of butter, then add the brown sugar and stir until all the sugar has dissolved and turns golden. Add in raisins and walnuts. Bring to a boil and when bubbling slowly, stir in 1 cup of cream and allow to gently thicken. Pour into a bowl, set aside and allow to cool. Whip the remaining 1 cup of cream until thick. In a heavy skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat, melt the remaining stick of butter. Then, cook each side of a Dempster’s brioche bagel until golden brown, crispy and toasty. Repeat with each bagel. Set out plates and place bottom halves of the bagels on individual plates. Then, evenly divide the whipped cream into portions and spread it on the bagels. Pour the caramel mix evenly over each and add the top half of the bagel. Dust with icing sugar and serve. Ideal Asparagus Bread Cups Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 12 Ingredients 6 large eggs

4 tbsp (60ml) of milk

2 tbsp (30 ml) Dijon mustard

1 cup (250ml) grated Gruyere cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 loaf Dempster’s Ancient Grains Bread

1 stick (125 ml) of butter, melted

2 cups (500 ml) of asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups (500 ml) arugula Directions Preheat oven to 375° F (180° C). In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, Dijon and salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, grate Gruyere cheese and set aside. On a clean work surface, lay out all of the bread and flatten each slice with a rolling pin, then, make a 1 inch cut on all four corners of each slice of bread. Brush each side of bread with melted butter and press into a muffin tin, then, bake at 375° for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from oven, then, add in evenly divided arugula; top with evenly divided asparagus and cheese. Then, fill each with egg mixture, almost to the rim, leaving a little space for expansion. Return to oven and continue to bake for and 20 minutes until the egg is set, the cheese has melted and the bread is golden brown.