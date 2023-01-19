Sturgeon County Kennels gathers $5000 in food for SCARS

Above: Sturgeon County Kennels made a $5000 food donation to Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) on Friday, Jan. 13. – Submitted Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Friday the 13th was not an unlucky day for Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) or the animals in their care.

Sturgeon County Kennels presented SCARS with $5000 in pet food, the results of their annual food drive.

The food donation included 35 large bags and 20 medium bags of dog food, six large bags of cat food, 34 tetra packs, and six rope toys.

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS), which takes in pets that are unwanted or slated for euthanasia, expanded operations to Morinville last October, taking over a 3800-square-foot facility next to the Morinville Veterinary Clinic.

“We are deeply grateful to Petcurean for their unwavering support of our annual donation to the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society. Their high-quality dog and cat food will make a profound difference in the lives of the animals at the rescue, providing them with the nourishment they need to thrive,” Sturgeon County Kennels wrote in a social media post. “We cannot thank our customers enough for their contributions—it is thanks to your support that we are able to make this donation each year.”

SCARS Communications Coordinator Lori Trudgeon was pleased to receive the donation.

“SCARS is so grateful for this generous donation. It will help feed the close to 400 animals in our care,” Trudgeon said. “We can always use good quality dog and puppy food. Canned cat and kitten food is always needed. Every pet food donation helps.”

To find out what SCARS is currently in need of, visit https://www.scarscare.ca/wishlist/.