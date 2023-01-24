Jack Reader receives Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal

Above – Front Row: (left to right) Harry White, Robert Walker, Christine Frandsen, Dave Doonanco, John(Jack) Reader. Back Row Dr. Darryl Smith, Victor Benz, Darren Cooney, Paul Chambers, Shane Poorman. – Photo courtesy of Alberta Fish and Game Association

by Lucie Roy

The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Alberta), created by the Province of Alberta was presented by members of the Alberta Fish and Game Association(AFGA) to ten recipients on 19 January at the Edmonton Valley Zoo.

In the letter from Kelly Carter, CEO AFGA,“As you have demonstrated exceptional qualities and outstanding service to our Province in the field of wildlife conservation, the AFGA nominated you to receive this honour as a lasting recognition of your dedication and service.”

In his nomination, it mentions that John (Jack) Reader is a retired RCMP Sergeant with 30 years of dedicated service. He served in Fort McLeod, and in K Division, HQ in Edmonton. He coordinated a communications system service throughout the province, starting with Calgary in preparation for the Winter Olympics in 1988, and his area of responsibility covered the area from Jasper to Lloydminster and north to Fort Chipewyan.

He joined the Morinville Fish and Game Association (MFGA) in December, 1989 when it was started with five members and was the cub secretary/treasurer for 15 years and wrote the first by-laws

He continues to volunteer with the MFGA as the Information Chair.

He was Secretary of Zone 4 for the AFGA for 15 years and helped Zone 4 with getting the Narrow Lake Conservation Education Centre camp started and coordinated members for Zone 4 and 5 to form a new group and registered it under the Societies Act. Narrow Lake camp is now thriving with volunteer support and funding for programs and building upgrades.

Jack attended the annual AFGA conferences for many years. He was also a Hunter instructor and a firearms license instructor for 20 years with the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association (AHEIA) and also a Boone & Crockett measurer since 1993.

After his retirement Jack was elected to Morinville Town council for two terms. During this time he helped to create a trial system around the MFGA pond and connecting it to other walking trails in town.

Jack is also a 30+ year member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville and was Secretary for 15 years.

Jack has spent his life and career in the service of protecting and creating better communities and conserving the environment for the province of Alberta.

The ten individuals who received the medal were Victor Benz, Paul Chambers, Darren Cooney, Dave Doonanco, Christine Frandsen, Shane Poorman, John Reader, Darryl Smith, Robert Walker and Harry White.

The medal marks the 70th anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s accession to the Throne as Queen of Canada.

In the letter from The Honourable Salma Lakhani, Lt. Governor of Alberta, “For 70 years, Her Late Majesty exemplified the true meaning of public service. The medal honours those who have reflected that same dedication to the service of family, community and country. Therefore, as a Province we are taking this opportunity to recognize the outstanding service of Albertans who have done much to build and enhance our province.” It went on to say, “The contribution you have made to our Province are highly commendable and deserve our praise and admiration. May you wear this medal with justified pride in your accomplishments, in commemoration of this significant milestone in history.”