RQB Ag Society History Project looking for submissions

by Lucie Roy

The Riviere Qui Barre (RQB) Ag Society History Project is underway.

On the weekend on Jan. 20, Elaine Cust and Monique Webb were two of the people at the RQB arena getting people to pre-order the new history book, which still needs a title.

The current history book, The Wheels of Time, A History of Riviere Qui Barre was written in 1978.

Webb said family information is needed, and they are currently accepting info for the 2023 book.

Webb said the deadline for submissions is by April 2023, and they hope to send the book to the publisher by September.

Every RQB area family, past or current, is welcome to a page in the new book, and she encourages them to provide submissions and be part of the RQB history.

The new book will acknowledge volunteers of the RQB/Sturgeon community by identifying individuals or groups whose volunteer efforts are recognized by the Roots of RQB Volunteer Tree. The volunteer stories collected will also be used to determine the next additions to the commemorative tree in the arena for April 2023.

Webb said there are many ways to be involved with the project. This includes sending in written submissions to be included in the book. This can be historical, family histories or stories about their favourite staff, volunteer or individual that has impacted them in some way, either in the school or the community.

A person could also participate by collecting stories from seniors, researching local history or volunteering to review the 1978 book and help organize the new book.

The new book has opportunities for people to join the committee and help create the book, from organizing, decision making, laying out her book and editing.

Monique Webb can be reached at 780-970-7632 or email rqbhistory@gmail.com.