Sports Shorts

Here is a recap of the Sting AA games this past week

Sturgeon Sting U13AA

The Sturgeon U13AA Sting played the MLAC Pursuit of Motion Physio on Sunday and walked away with a 7-4 win for their troubles.

The Sting started the day with a 2-0 first-period lead, and saw that erode to a 3-2 lead after two. The final frame saw the Sting outscore their opponents by a margin of 4-2 to take the game 7-4.

Bridy Boulerice picked dup four of the Sting’s seven goals on Sunday.

The Sting’s next home game is Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. against SPKAC Revolution Hockey Steel Kings.

Sturgeon Sting U15AA

The Sturgeon U15AA Sting played two games on the weekend, emerging with a win and a tie.

The Sting started the weekend with a 3-1 win over the Strathcona Warriors. In that outing, the Sting built from a 2-0 first-period lead to remain scoreless in the middle frame, before adding another to the tally to take it 3-1. Lukas Boissonnault picked up two of the Sting’s three goals on Saturday.

Sunday saw the Sting face the SPKAC TJ Sagoo Trans Leafs on the road. The Sting found themselves tied 1-0 after one, but trailing the Leafs 302 after two. The final frame saw both sides scoreless for the bulk of the period until Connor McCoy pocketed one for the Sting with 29 seconds left on the clock to tie the game 3-3.

The Sting play the Wainwright Polar Kings on the road Sunday, Feb. 5.

Sturgeon Sting U18AA

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting had back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday. The Sting defeated the St. Albert Crusaders 6-4 on Friday night at home and the Leduc Roughnecks 6-0 on the road on Saturday.

Friday night’s home game saw the Sting leading the Crusaders 4-2 after one and 5-3 after two. Both sides got a single goal in the final frame to end the day 6-4 in the Sting’s favour. Steve Andusiak picked up three of the Sting’s six goals Friday night.

Saturday’s win was built from a 1-0 first-period lead to a 5-0 second-period lead, ending at 6-0.

Sting backstop Ethan DeZaeyer stopped all 40 of the Roghneck’s chances across three periods.

The Sting play the St Albert Steel Thursday on the road and face the Leduc Roughnecks at home on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.