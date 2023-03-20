Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon bottle drive supporting several community initiatives

by Morinville Online Staff

Rotary International is a global service organization that brings together business and community leaders to promote humanitarian causes and advance goodwill worldwide. Founded in 1905 in Chicago, Rotary has grown to become one of the largest and most respected international service organizations, with more than 35,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and territories.

At the heart of Rotary are its local clubs, like The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon, impacting their communities positively.

On Saturday, Mar. 18, the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon did a multi-location bottle drive, part of an ongoing initiative to raise funds to support local community groups.

Rotarians set up collection locations at Sobeys Morinville, Westwinds Shell, Circle K / Esso, and Camilla School in Rivière Qui Barre.

Rotary clubs bring together like-minded individuals who are committed to improving the lives of others through service projects, fundraising, and advocacy. Whether building a playground, supporting a local food bank, or providing disaster relief, Rotary clubs work to make their communities stronger, healthier, and more vibrant.

The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon bottle drive program has raised more than $18,000 to date. Funds raised this year will support several community initiatives, including the Jessica Martell House playground, Camilla School Theatre production, Morinville Marvelous Moms Adopt-a-Family, Morinville Library Children’s reading and crafts, the Morinville Chamber of Commerce, The Morinville Food Bank, and Morinville Festival Days.

One of the unique aspects of Rotary is this focus on building relationships and fostering goodwill between individuals, community groups and the communities in which they serve.

Although the St. Patrick’s Day weekend bottle drive is over, those wishing to support the program can use the Rotary’s Skip The Line at the Morinville Bottle Depot any time. The depot will convert your bottle to cash for the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon bottle drive program.