Town of Morinville to consider Off Highway Vehicle pilot project

Off-Highway Vehicles could be allowed to travel on the streets of Morinville if Council approves a pilot project as the Town of Legal recently did.

by Colin Smith

Off-highway vehicle use could be allowed on Morinville roads next year in a pilot project.

Residents will have a chance to make their views known on the issue through an engagement process.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 28, council accepted an administration recommendation that the development of the project, enabling the use of off-highway vehicles within the town on a test basis, take place as part of 2024 budget deliberations.

On February 14, following the first reading of a proposed new traffic safety bylaw, Council had approved a motion directing administration to bring forward such a pilot project for consideration along with second reading of the bylaw.

In a report at the Mar. 28 meeting, Community Safety Services Supervisor William Norton told council members he felt that would not allow enough time for examination of the factors involved in putting together the pilot project and for public engagement.

Additionally, the cost of running the project may be as much as $25,000, which would not be covered by the 2023 budget.

Norton said the development of the project would require research on the basis of existing restrictions on existing off-highway vehicle use in Morinville, as well as legal and liability concerns and consultations with other municipalities, law enforcement and stakeholders.

One concern is that allowing off-highway vehicles on the roads would not be in line with the town’s commitment to making Morinville a safer community.

Considerations for the project would include when, where and how use would be allowed. Another concern is how the success or failure of the plan will be identified and measured.

Norton stated that the costs for the pilot project would be for increased staff time, reporting structures, consulting and engaging with stakeholders and a potential increase for the rental or purchase of enforcement equipment and/or vehicles.

Councillor Ray White, who made the original motion for a pilot project, queried the need for the expenditure outlined by Norton, having conferred with an official from Legal who said their pilot project allowing off-high vehicles with little expense and no problems.

Norton was also questioned on the safety issue by Deputy Mayor Scott Richardson, drawing on past experience in occupational health and safety, who noted that most accidents involving off-highway vehicles occur during loading and unloading. At the same time, he acknowledged that the use of these vehicles results in more safety concerns than standard vehicles.

Both joined with the other council members in voting unanimously in favour of the recommendation to defer consideration of the pilot until the 2024 budget deliberations begin.

“I really think we need to do this right if we do it,” said White. “I think we’re going down the right path to getting it right.

The plan is that the most extensive engagement with the public about the pilot project would take at its onset next year, but it’s also anticipated that initial gauging of opinion will take place later this year, notably in relation to the upcoming budget survey.

It may be that opinions about off-highway vehicles will to some extent, reflect differing visions of Morinville as a community.

Earlier in the Mar. 28 meeting council heard a public presentation opposed to their use in town by Melodie Steele, a former Town employee, speaking as a private citizen.

As well as foreseeing problems calling for increased enforcement and potential infrastructure damage and safety concerns, Steele sees off-highway vehicle use as inconsistent with Morinville’s character as an urban centre.

Morinville has the population level at which it could become a city, she noted.

“You don’t go into Edmonton and see them running around,” Steele said. “You don’t see them in St. Albert.”

A public presentation on the issue was also made at the February 14 meeting, where resident Matt Baty urged that mayor and councillors move to allow off-highway vehicles on town roads.

“It’s pretty important,” Baty said at the time, noting an off-highway policy would allow owners to take their OHV to the gas station or the car wash. “I feel our town is a rural community, and we’ve been losing focus on that over time.”