Letter: Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies sharing concern about new CFIA regulations

As you are aware, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has proposed new regulations to Livestock traceability.

Below is a summary of our concerns as it relates to our members and others who host livestock events such as livestock shows, auctions, rodeos, roping, petting zoos, etc.

The proposed changes place extraordinary responsibility on the not-for-profit, volunteer-driven facility owner/operators.

Please take a moment to learn more about the proposed regulations and support our position.

Follow the link to the Canadian Association of Fairs and Exhibitions webpage to learn more and sign up for our free webinar.

The proposed amendments in the Canada Gazette for Part XV of the Health of Animals Regulations, suggest significant challenges. As a stakeholder involved in fairs, exhibitions and agricultural societies, I am very concerned about the proposed changes related to intermediary sites such as fairgrounds.

In particular, I am concerned about:

Animal movement

The CFIA is proposing that fairgrounds would be responsible as the intermediary site, to record animal/carcass movements to/from the fairgrounds within seven (7) days to the responsible administrator.

We propose that the movement of animals to/from fairgrounds be reported by the farm of origin. The farm of origin would also be responsible to ensure all animals sent to fairgrounds have approved intact/undamaged indicator(s).

Tagging

In short, current regulations denote that intermediary sites must apply a new approved indicator to the animal, with the indicator being issued to the intermediary site, and to report and record accordingly.

We propose that the owner/farm of origin is responsible for providing and applying approved indicators, issued to the farm of origin (not the fairgrounds/intermediary site), to be applied to animals should a tag be lost or removed while on the intermediary site (fairgrounds) and will foster compliance with our own rules and regulations.

Please see the full position statement at https://canadianfairs.ca/livestock-traceability#position-satement with further information as to the justification for these suggestions, and do not hesitate to contact me or the Canadian Association of Fairs and Exhibitions to discuss further.

Thank you for the continued support of your organization and your community members.

Tim Carson, Chief Executive Officer

Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies

www.albertaagsocieties.ca