Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

From left: Sharon Christenson, Cecille Flynn, Colleen Keith, Jane Morrow, and Judy Baker show off some of the desserts available at the Rendez-Vous’ Spring Tea and Craft Sale on Saturday, June 3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Irma Bulger (left) and Nancy LaLonde (right) take care of door prize and fifty-fifty tickets at the Morinville Seniors Rendez-Vous Spring Tea and Craft Sale on Saturday, June 3. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Community Library Assistant Ginger Blanchette collected seniors’ names and details to provide them with free library cards ahead of Seniors Week on Saturday, June 3. Each year Sturgeon County and Morinville pay for seniors’ library cards. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A western honey bee collects pollen from a lilac in a Morinville front yard garden. The western honey bee is the most common species in the world. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of cedar waxwings sit in an elm tree, looking for a feast of aphids. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A house sparrow sits on a fence. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay finishes off a peanut on a branch. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The moon was a golden colour and at 99% illumination on Friday, June 2. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Farmers’ Market Manager Jessica Wood shows the display for the Market Buds children’s program running weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Seniors’ Week at Heritage Lodge started off on the right paw Monday, June 5, with the lodge’s Third Annual Puppy Parade.

Larry Sales with Miss Charlie and her human companion Kim Grant.. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A baby magpie makes its way after leaving its nest. – Stephen Dafoe Phot0

A red-winged blackbird goes in for a landing. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Rendez Vous Centre held its Meet & Greet on Tuesday, with more than 60 in attendance coming and going in the afternoon. Participants had an opportunity to hear a few words from Mayor Simon Boersma and meet with Deputy Mayor Scott Richardson and Councillors Jenn Anheliger, Rebecca Balanko and Stephen Dafoe and discuss any concerns they might have. The seniors had an opportunity to pick up a rock with wire configuration used to attach photos or notes. The rocks were painted and crafted by Morinville Youth. – Lucie Roy Photos

The 7th annual MR MTR (Marty Robillard Memorial Toy Run) took place Saturday, June 3 with more than 35 riders and passengers departing from the Royal Canadian Legion in Gibbons.

The approx 3.5-hour drive covered 300 km with a tour of Barrhead, Westlock, Clyde Corner and Waskatenau. A last-minute change in the route due to a section of a highway being chipped was made and involved no main highway in the ride.

The event included riders from four groups of Veterans UN/NATO Canada, Red Deer, Edmonton, Cold Lake and Sturgeon Crew Veterans, as well as riders from the One Broken Biker and the Forsaken Souls. – Lucie Roy Photo

Turkey, chicks, goats and gardening have kept residents of Aspen busy inside and outside in the courtyard. You can read the full story here. – Lucie Roy Photo

In honour of Seniors’ Week, residents from Legal’s Chateau Sturgeon Lodge created beautiful pieces of artwork based on scenes from around Town. The artwork will be showcased in the Citadel Centre throughout the summer months. Legal residents celebrated Seniors’ Week on June 8th by partaking in a trip to Greenland Garden Centre and then enjoyed lunch a the beautiful Branch Café. – Submitted by the Town of Legal