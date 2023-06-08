Game On: Sturgeon County Cornhole League Makes a Big Toss in Alberta’s Sports Scene

by Lucie Roy

The Sturgeon County Cornhole (SCC) league was created in 2022 and currently meets Wednesday nights at Fable Gardens Hall in Morinville. They serve Sturgeon County, St. Albert and the area.

They offer a weekly drop-in that is open to men, women and children ages 14 and over, with all experience levels welcome.

On Wednesday, June 7, they hosted a local doubles tournament with all skills welcome. The format was a three-game round-robin seeded into one competitive and one social double-elimination bracket.

The First-place winners, President Jason Vest and Vice President Gerald Pelletier, are also the founders of SSC.

Second place went to Benteau Blair and Shawyn Gillingham.

The SCC League runs 12-week sessions per year with a break for summer and Christmas. Players do not have to attend the full season; they have the option to attend when able to do so.

Every league night has a round-robin, airmail challenge then a playoff. They also hold tournaments.

They are the hosts and accept pre-registration for the 2023 Alberta Provincial Cornhole Championships, which will be held in Riviere on July 7 and 8. The event is now live on Scoreholio.

The Canadian Cornhole Leagues (CCL) Cornhole Canada announced a Canadian National Points System powered by Scoreholio.

The Scoreholio App is highly encouraged. It allows for the registration of players as well players can start a profile and maintain their individual stats. The app also can also find a tournament, and you follow along during a game and see which court you proceed to next and your standings.

Players can see where they stand against the players in their league, region, Province, Territory or the entire Country.

They can earn points to qualify for the Canadian National Cornhole Championships through tournaments and local league play.

This is the first of its kind in Canada.

SCC is a Cornhole Canada member league. Cornhole Canada was created in 2019 to provide a structured environment for all levels of players and standardize the sport.

Prior to joining Sturgeon County, Cornhole players must first register with Cornhole Canada.

There are currently 11 Leagues in Alberta.

For more info contact sturgeoncountycornhole@gmail.com

