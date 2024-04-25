Oliviah and Noah top the list of Alberta baby names

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Noah, Liam and Oliver were the top three names for boys, with 276, 181, and 178 children given that name, respectively. For girls, Olivia (210), Amelia (145), and Sophia (138) were the top three. Olivia has been the top girl’s name for 11 straight years, while Noah has topped the Alberta list for the past five.

“Congratulations to those who welcomed a new addition to their family in 2023. Bringing a child into the world is a truly momentous occasion. Whether the boys’ name you chose was in the top 10 or one of a kind, these names are only the beginning of the endless possibilities that lie ahead for each child,” said Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally.

Children’s names run in cycles, and Alberta is no exception. This year’s top girl’s name, Olivia, has held the spot for 11 years. Jessica held the top spot for six years from 1990 to 1995, while Emily reigned supreme for five years from 1998 to 2002. For boys, Noah has been number one since 2019. Other long runs include Ethan (nine years), Liam (seven years), and Matthew (five years).

In 2023, Alberta registered 47,263 births.