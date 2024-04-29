Alberta Government Allocates $6 Million for Municipal Energy-Saving Upgrades

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Government of Alberta is making $6 million available to municipalities to help cover the costs of energy-saving upgrades for arenas, community centres, and other municipal facilities.

Municipalities can apply to the Community Energy Conservation Program to make energy-efficient upgrades to municipally owned buildings. Applications are accepted until March of 2026, or when the $6 million has been allocated.

Funds will cover up to 50 percent of pre-GST energy audit costs per facility to a maximum of $7,500 for all municipal facilities; up to 50 percent of project costs on retrofits, with projects receiving 25 to 50 percent of project costs, depending on the abatement rate. A bonus of 10 per cent project cost rebate will apply if a project results in a 20 per cent or greater reduction in facility-wide emissions. Eligible costs include the equipment, materials, labour, installation, and project or construction management costs needed to complete the project.

“We are helping municipalities make the practical upgrades they need to increase energy efficiency and lower energy costs,” said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, in a media release Monday. “By making upgrades to rec centres, arenas and community halls, we can reduce emissions while supporting growing communities for years to come.”

Under the Community Energy Conservation Program, up to $500,000 per municipality, including community-related organizations, is available for funding recreation centres, libraries, community halls, transit centres, fire halls, and wastewater treatment facilities and other accepted buildings.

Municipalities are encouraged to visit the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre’s website for more information.

“This new program will ensure that municipalities of all sizes can continue building resilient communities,” said Municipal Climate Change Action Centre Executive Director Trina Innes. “This investment is creating economic and environmental benefits that collectively support the transition to a low-carbon future.”