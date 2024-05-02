PSA: Military vehicles passing through Morinville

Military vehicles can be expected on and near the following highways and communities:

Highway 216;

Highway 2;

Highway 15;

Highway 28;

Highway 642;

Highway 28A;

Highway 633; and

Ray Gibbon Dr

Fort Saskatchewan; St. Albert; Gibbons; Bon Accord; Morinville; and North Edmonton

The movements are expected to stop in Morinville in order to set up food services equipment and provide lunch for the soldiers during the exercise.

This sort of training verifies that all of the equipment and soldiers are ready to deploy, with short notice, on operations throughout the summer.

What is 1 Service battalion? 1 Service Battalion – Canada.ca