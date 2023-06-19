Supporters Rally for Pet Services Business in Morinville Amidst Zoning Bylaw Issue

Above: Back row from left: Rosey, the mascot, Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk; owners Bonnie and Graham Rentz; and Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma cut the ribbon on Rentz & Rover Friday, Oct. 7. – Morinville Online File Photo

by Colin Smith

Noise complaints about a Morinville pet services business may result in changes to the town’s zoning bylaw.

Bonnie Rentz, the owner of Rentz and Rover Pet Services, located at 10126-100 Avenue, appeared in the council chamber Tuesday to inform members about notification she received from the Planning and Development Department that her business was in breach of the terms of her development permit.

The issue occurred after the town recently received seven noise complaints about barking dogs at the business, which had been open for about eight months.

An inspection confirmed there were dogs roaming outdoors in the fenced backyard, which is also advertised on the Rentz and Rover website as part of the service it offers.

At this point, the Planning and Development Department became involved.

The development permit allows pet daycare services such as those offered by Rentz and Rover—but all care and supervision must occur indoors.

Another development category, “small animal breeding and boarding establishment,” does not have this limitation but is not permitted or discretionary use in this area, according to Planning and Development.

“The dogs need access to outside, most importantly,” Rentz said. “I can’t have the dogs going to the bathroom indoors. That’s not practical for any dog family or the facility.”

Council has a standing policy of not responding immediately to matters raised by presenters, but in this case, Deputy Mayor Scott Richardson moved to refer the issue for discussion during the council meeting.

During the later discussion, council members acknowledged that dogs need to be able to relieve themselves outside. They expressed their concerns about the importance of supporting viable businesses in the community.

The discussion was brought to a head by Councillor Stephen Dafoe.

“We have a business that feels it needs to let dogs outside,” he said. “We have a bylaw that says that isn’t permitted.”

He then moved that council direct administration to come back with information on potential bylaw changes relating to outdoor care of animals in the C-1 commercial area. The motion passed 6-1, with councillor Jennifer Anhelliger being the opposing vote.

Council heard other presenters speak in support of Rentz.

One presentation was made by Ed Cowley, owner of the commercial property in which Rentz and Rover Pet Services is located.

“I am asking council to step forward to solve a situation involving a tenant in my commercial property,” he said.

Cowley raised a number of issues, including what he described as misunderstandings and costly delays in his renter receiving development approval for the business from the town’s planning department.

In fact, he said, there had been no development but merely a change of tenants.

Cowley also called on council to develop a hearing-based process to resolve problems involving businesses.

“There may be valid complaints that need to be investigated and resolved, but the town’s current process doesn’t allow for a proper review or corrective action,” he said.

“Due process needs to include a hearing involving the complainant, the business and the council committee. Most problems can be resolved with the application of common sense and open discussion by all parties.”

Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce president Shaun Thompson was critical of the ominous tone of the letter Rentz received from Planning and Development.

“I sure hope we can figure this out for Miss Rentz real quick,” he said.

The matter is to come back to Council at the end of August.