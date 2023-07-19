Oven vs. boiling corn on the cob? Read this recipe and tell us.

Introduction: Corn on the cob is a beloved summer staple, cherished for its sweet and juicy kernels. Traditionally, boiling corn in water has been the go-to cooking method, but have you ever considered trying a new approach? In this article, we’ll explore the value of cooking corn in the oven or on a pellet grill and how these methods can elevate your corn experience to new heights. Get ready to savour perfectly cooked corn with a delightful recipe that will have you coming back for seconds!

The Benefits of Oven or Pellet Grill Cooking:

Enhanced Flavour: By cooking corn in the oven or on a pellet grill, you can unlock deeper and more intense flavours. The dry heat caramelizes the natural sugars in the corn, intensifying its sweetness and imparting a smoky undertone that adds complexity to each bite. Retained Nutrients: Boiling corn in water can cause some of its nutrients to leach out. However, when cooked in the oven or on a pellet grill, the corn retains its nutritional value. This method helps preserve essential vitamins and minerals, making it a healthier choice for corn lovers. Convenient and Time-Saving: Unlike boiling, which requires monitoring and draining, oven or pellet grill cooking offers a hands-off approach. Simply set the temperature and let the heat work its magic. This allows you to focus on other aspects of your meal preparation while the corn cooks to perfection.

Recipe: Oven-Roasted or Pellet Grilled Corn on the Cob

Ingredients:

Fresh ears of corn

Butter (softened)

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) or your pellet grill to 400°F (205°C). Peel back the husks of the corn, but do not remove them entirely. Gently remove the silk strands, ensuring to leave some of the husks intact. Spread a generous amount of softened butter on each ear of corn. Season with salt, pepper and other seasoning according to your taste preferences. Pull the husks back over the corn, covering it completely. Use kitchen twine or a strip of husk to tie the top closed. Place the prepared corn directly on the oven rack or on the grill grates. Cook for about 20-25 minutes, turning occasionally, until the corn is tender and the husks are slightly charred. Carefully remove the corn from the oven or grill and let it rest for a few minutes. Then, peel back the husks, revealing the beautifully roasted or grilled corn. Serve hot, optionally brushing with more melted butter and sprinkling with additional salt and pepper if desired.

Conclusion: So, oven vs. boiling corn? Exploring alternative cooking methods for corn, such as roasting it in the oven or grilling it on a pellet grill, offers an exciting twist to the classic boiled corn. Not only do these methods enhance the flavour and preserve nutrients, but they also provide convenience and time-saving benefits. Give our oven-roasted or pellet grilled corn on the cob recipe a try, and discover a new level of corn enjoyment that will leave you craving more.

