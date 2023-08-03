Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some shots our and your cameras captured over the past week.

A moulting blue jay pauses for a drink on a bird bath. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Waxwing at Heritage Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Tuesday night’s Sturgeon Supermoon, the first full moon this month. The second will occur on Aug. 30 and is called the Blue Moon.

After the clouds passed Sunday night, the moon could be seen at 93.95% illumination. Tuesday, Aug. 1 was the first full moon in August and August will see a second full moon on Aug. 30. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Joe Jacob captured this sunset photo Sunday night after the storm that rolled through.

More than 30 were gathered at the Vacation Bible School held at the Morinville Baptist Church. The event ran from 9 a.m. until noon all week and included memory work, crafts, snacks, missionary stories, games and more. – Lucie Roy Photos

Above are some shots by Lucie Roy of the NAPA Demolition Derby at Fete au Village on Saturday, July 29.

Above are some Fete au Village Parade shots taken by Lucie Roy on Saturday, July 29.

Lucie Roy also grabbed some shots of the Soap Box Derby.

Friday night, Legal held their Children’s Parade as part of Fete Au Village. – Lucie Roy Photos

If you attended the car show at Fete au Village in Legal today, you already know there were some great-looking vehicles there. If you were not there, here are a few shots. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

We’ve seen dogs far smaller than this critter. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The moon on July 28 was at 69.2% illumination – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Debbie Charland was kayaking at Cardiff Park on Tuesday, July 25 and took these two great shots.

St Albert Mayor Cathy Heron granted members of 1 Field Ambulance Freedom of the City on Sunday morning. The event occurred with a proclamation she read out to those assembled and the raising of the unit flag. The St. Albert flag was replaced by that of the until sunset Sunday evening. Lt (N) Leclerq was the emcee for the event and provided introductions and history of 1 Field Ambulance. You can read the full story here.

