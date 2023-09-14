Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Above: A male yellow-shafted northern flicker takes flight from an evergreen tree. The northern flicker is a larger brownish-coloured woodpecker. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A male yellow-shafted northern flicker looks for his next meal. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A chickadee takes flight from a lilac bush. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A small plane makes its way over Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A yellow-rumped warbler rests in an evergreen tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Bon Accord Fun

More than 40 local businesses and organizations were at the Bon Accord Community Hall on Sunday for an afternoon of connecting, learning and fun. The event included an opportunity to speak to MLA Morinville-St Albert Dale Nally, Bon Accord Mayor Brian Holden and Councillors Timothy Larson and Tanya May. Making an appearance was the Edmonton Oilers mascot, Hunter. Below are some photos by Lucie Roy.



MLA Dale Nally, Edmonton Oilers Mascot Hunter and Bon Accord Mayor Brian Holden. – Lucie Roy Photo

Jocelyn Hansen, Manager Fusion Thrift Shoppe at her booth with Edmonton Oilers Mascot Hunter. – Lucie Roy Photo

SHINE Beyond Limits with Jamie Hellinga and Helen Lawrence. – Lucie Roy Photo

Bon Accord & District Ag Society with Lillian Hillyer and Sharon Blais. On the far right is Marg Swyers, with information on the Golden Gems Seniors. – Lucie Roy Photo

Nolan Smith was excited to meet Edmonton Oilers Mascot Hunter and have his picture taken with him. – Lucie Roy Photo

Gayle Boyd with her booth on Girl Guides of Canada. Boyd is busy with members Bon Accord and Gibbons Pathfinders. – Lucie Roy Photo

Sturgeon Unity Singers member Sherida Allison (left) and (right) Arlene`s Salon display. – Lucie Roy Photo

Two members of the Gibbons 4-H Sew and Sos Multi Club with Leona Petherbridge. Petherbridge said the club is celebrating 54 years. They offer Life Skills, Canine, Beef, Archery, Small Engines and Vet Sciences. The age levels start at Cleavers from 6-8 years, Juniors, Intermediates, Seniors and Adult Leaders. – Lucie Roy Photo

Renew Bookstore with Vicky Stawnichy is a new online outlet to order books from her huge inventory. She said she usually brings books to events and operates out of Morinville. – Lucie Roy Photo

Communities in Bloom Shannon Loehr and Myrna Ross with photos of their many projects. Projects included Centennial Park Perennial bed, Banners and Hanging Baskets, Tubs and Aggregate garbage cans, Heritage Rose garden, Welcome Bed, Library Bed, Cemetery and their latest- Heritage Project to celebrate the pioneers who established the area around Bon Accord. – Lucie Roy Photo

Tanya Hogan, Cultural Support Worker, Creating Hope Society; Lisa Berry Families First Society; and Lauren Murphy, Families First Society. – Lucie Roy Photo

JMMF Outreach Worker Whitney Czarnecki. – Lucie Roy Photo

Edmonton Garrison Fitness Centre Charlene Gray with Edmonton Oilers Mascot Hunter. – Lucie Roy Photo

Rachel Jones with Jurassic Forest display. – Lucie Roy Photo

Hunter speaking with members of the Bon Accord Community Church. – Lucie Roy Photo