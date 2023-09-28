Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some shots our and your cameras captured over the past week.

Look Up

Left: moon taken on Sept. 22 (first quarter phase at 46.56% illumination) and right on Sept. 24 (Waxing gibbous at 71.3% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Youth Market

Aspen House held a Children’s Autumn Market on September 23, exclusively featuring youth vendors. The young participants took on the responsibility of crafting, creating, and even baking (with parental guidance) their goods for sale. The event took place in the parking lot, where tables were set up alongside a sizeable Autumn-themed backdrop, providing an ideal spot for photos with goats. – Lucie Roy Photos

Blue Mass

Firefighters, RCMP, Canadian Armed Forces and all First responders were honoured at the St. Jean Baptiste Parish Blue Mass on Sunday. Above – Some of those who were honoured on Sunday. Read the full story here. – Lucie Roy Photo

Quilts of Valour

The Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Morinville hosted a Veterans Dinner on Saturday in the upstairs hall with five Quilts of Valour presentations. The recipients were Maggie and Michael Sears, Karl Holmstrom, Stephen Sweet and Mark Rosychuk. – Lucie Roy Photo

Alberta Culture Days and Oktoberfest

Morinville Curling Club Director Steve Hutchings poses in traditional German costume while holding one of the evening’s silent auction items. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Timothy McIllwraith (left) and Lyra Cooper (right) took part in the first round of the watermelon eating contest put on by the Community Gardens with watermelon donated by Sobeys Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe

Brothers Everett (left) and Emerson (right) take part in the second round of the watermelon eating contest. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Alexander First Nation’s Kicking Horse Singers perform. In back is Jingle Dancer Martina Aginas of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Jingle Dancer Martina Aginas of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation performs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Musician Ivy Mills performs at the opening of the Alberta Culture Days event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

One of the activities was a giant colouring wall. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Oliver Harding works on a soapstone carving. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Timothy McIllwraith (left) and Lyra Cooper (right) dance to a little Taylor Swift at the Alberta Culture Days event in Morinville on Sunday, Sept. 24. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Birds and such

A white-throated sparrow takes flight. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A mallard flaps its wings to dry off at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Pond.

A female green winged teal comes in for a landing at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of mallards at the at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo