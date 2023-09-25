St. Jean Baptiste holds Blue Mass in Morinville

photos by Lucie Roy

Firefighters, RCMP, Canadian Armed Forces and all First responders were honoured at the St. Jean Baptiste Parish Blue Mass on Sunday.

Celebrant Reverend Trini Pinca honoured all those who gave so much across Canada. The Mass remembered all those fighting fires, handling floods, earthquakes, hurricanes and war, and the many who lost their lives, to remember and offer support and prayers.

Hospitality was conducted by Ret. Staff Sgt Garry Radford and Deputy Chief Brian Johnston, and the Readers were Ret. Chief Warrant Officer Patrick Earles and Deputy Chief Charles Lavallee. The Collection was followed with Firefighters Juston Sherwood and Kenneth Preston.

The Notre Dame School gym was filled with attendees which included Assistant Chief Training Officer -Edmonton Robert Proulx, Mayor Simon Boersma and Councillors Ray White and Maurice St Denis and Retired RCMP Superintendent Charmaine Bulger.

Some of those who were honoured on Sunday. – Lucie Roy Photo



Fire Chief Brad Boddez and Edmonton Assistant Chief Training Officer Robert Proulx. – Lucie Roy Photo

Getting ready to march. – Lucie Roy Photo