Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some photos captured by our and your lenses over the last week.

Around Town

Morinville Community Library Assistant Ginger Blanchette stands by some of the new children’s books available at the library. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Scott McCarthy of AvedoniaArt.com accepts payment from a customer for some of the company’s laser-engraved wood creations. Avedonia Art was one of many vendors at the Oct. 1, Morinville Farmers’ Market, the last for this season. The market will return in the spring. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The sold-out St. Jean Baptiste 1st Annual Fall Supper was held Sunday night at the Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Gym. – Lucie Roy Photo

Drama students gathered for a group photo before their performance at St. Jean Baptiste Church’s fall supper on Sunday night. – Lucie Roy Photo

Sturgeon County Div. 4 Councillor Neal Comeau, AFN Council Kevin Arcand, Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, AFN Chief Goerge Arcand Jr., Harvey Burnstick, Councillors Scott Burnstick and Tom Burnstick. More than 100 attended the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, Sept. 28. – Lucie Roy Photo

Sports

Westlock Warrior Jesse Morrison and Morinville King Matt Benko battle for the puck heading towards the Morinville Kings’ zone in the home-opener at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Sunday, Oct. 1. The Kings lost the contest 10-0. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sturgeon Offensive Line (White) vs. ABJ Defensive Line (Black) Sturgeon took their first regular season loss since 2021 on Friday night. You can read full coverage here. – Tammy Finnerty Photo

Looking Up

A male northern flicker woodpecker sits on a Morinville fence. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A chickadee descends from a pine tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay makes flight against an autumn backdrop. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Moon rising over the horizon Sunday night, taken at the Morinville Leisure Centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

On Oct. 1, the moon was at 96.35% illumination.

Sunday’s moon could be seen in the sky with a bright light (Jupiter – lower right) nearby. – Stephen Dafoe